KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Q39 is growing in more ways than one. While work is well underway to open a second location near Corporate Woods, Chef and owner Rob Magee expanded the menu and space at the original Q39. As for a possible third restaurant, he has his sights set on the Northland.

The frequently packed BBQ spot added 52 seats and another bar when it took over and renovated the space next door. New bar manager Jenn Tosatto brings eight original cocktails with her.

Magee's favorite new addition? The Jumbo Beef Short Rib makes an impression when it lands on the table and he thinks it satisfies a big KC craving.

"Kansas City is always crying for burnt ends well guess what? They are just like burnt ends," he said. "Just a little bit more marbling!"

Pulled pork tacos, pork belly and sausage corn dogs, plus bacon-wrapped shrimp are some of their eight new menu additions.

But their biggest addition will be the second Q39 Magee hopes to open late this summer. Magee said that location is in the middle of major renovation at Antioch and College in Johnson County next to Corporate Woods. Magee also answered talk about a third location in Liberty.

While there are no official plans or location set, "It is definitely on the target," he said. "It took me two years before I was ready to open up the next one and it has taken an extra year just to figure out where to go, where I want it and how to launch it so it could be the same time frame going up to Liberty."

Magee opened the original Q39 on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri less than three years ago after success with the award-winning Munchin' Hogs barbeque team and his own training from the Culinary Institute of America.

-----------

Lindsay Shively can be reached at lindsay.shively@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @LindsayShively

Connect on Facebook