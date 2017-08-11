Man charged with tampering with physical evidence in Officer Gary Michael's shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man has been accused of dumping a rifle officials believe was used in the shooting death of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

William Grant Noble, 35, of Clinton is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The charge alleges Noble threw the rifle used in the murder of Michael into a body of water north of Clinton, knowing it had been used in the crime and with intent to conceal it from investigators, according to a news release from the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement said Noble and Ian McCarthy, the suspect charged in Michael’s death, are acquaintances.

The felony is punishable by up to four years in the Department of Corrections.

The court has issued a warrant with a bond of $25,000 cash only, according to the news release.

Michael was killed during a traffic stop Sunday night. McCarthy was caught Tuesday night. He's charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action.

The Missouri Highway Patrol found the rifle on Thursday afternoon in a creek about two miles north of Clinton.