Three shoplifters attack store employee, officer in Overland Park

The fast response is due in part to the proactive plan the mall puts in places during the holiday season.
Inside of the mall security’s command center guards monitor more than 120 surveillance cameras.
Outside police provide backup and their own technology
“If people know we are going through the parking lots with the license plate reader system, maybe they would be less likely to come in and commit crimes because we have a pretty good chance of catching you,” Officer Debra Guieb with the Overland Park Police Department told 41 Action News during a ride-along over the summer.
The three women accused of shoplifting are expected to be charged Wednesday.