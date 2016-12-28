Three shoplifters attack store employee, officer in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police showed up quick Monday evening to arrest a trio of thieves at Oak Park Mall but the shoplifters didn’t go quietly.

Overland Park police say three women were on a mission to shoplift around 6 p.m. Monday.

One of the woman even assaulted a store employee. Co-workers called police.

Within minutes undercover officers were there to stop the women.

But during their arrests the women became combative and one kicked a detective in the groin.

RELATED: Fights break out at malls across United States

The fast response is due in part to the proactive plan the mall puts in places during the holiday season.

Inside of the mall security’s command center guards monitor more than 120 surveillance cameras.

Outside police provide backup and their own technology

“If people know we are going through the parking lots with the license plate reader system, maybe they would be less likely to come in and commit crimes because we have a pretty good chance of catching you,” Officer Debra Guieb with the Overland Park Police Department told 41 Action News during a ride-along over the summer.

The three women accused of shoplifting are expected to be charged Wednesday.

-----

Andres Gutierrez can be reached at andres.gutierrez@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @AFGutierrez

Connect on Facebook: