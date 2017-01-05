Dog that nearly froze to death spoiled before heading to foster home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The dog that nearly froze to death last month was spoiled on his last day at the vet.

In December, Caesar was brought to the Kansas City Pet Project frozen, starving, unable to walk and in a comatose state.

He’s been improving the past few weeks, and on Friday he will go to a foster home.

Nancy Campbell with the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue said Caesar got some extra love, including duck and blueberry treats, on his last day at the vet’s office.

Campbell said Caesar has started to walk around the vet clinic more on his own and is getting a little restless.

Campbell also said Caesar’s foster parent is “superbly qualified” to maintain his treatment schedule.

