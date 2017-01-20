Everything you need to know about the inauguration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

The inauguration of the 45th President is on Friday, Jan. 20. The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will begin at 11 a.m. central.

A breakdown of the of the weeks events can be found here.

Photo: Getty Images

Although the only thing required of the new president is a 35-word oath, the new administration is going all-out to raise money for the pomp and circumstance. Trump has raised more than $90 million dollars for the inauguration, more than any other president, according to the Associated Press.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) privately fundraises this money to cover costs of the opening ceremonies, the inaugural parade, balls, dinners, concerts and galas.Those that donated choose from select packages ranging from $25,000 to $1 million. The higher the donation, the better the access, including private parties and meet-and-greets with the president and vice-president.

Where is it?

The swearing-in ceremony takes place on the west front of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. The event will cover faith readings and prayer, an invocation, speeches and a benediction. Tickets are not required, but security presence will be heavy.

How can I watch?

If you are unable to travel to Pennsylvania Ave. you can watch the inaugural swearing-in on a live stream on the KSHB site and app starting at 11 a.m.. The full inauguration will also be televised on channel 41 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who is performing?

Performing the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony is 16-year-old Jackie Evancho. The reality star was the runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010. Other expected performers at the ceremony include The Rockettes and The Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Many artists are performing Thursday night at the “Make America Great Again” Welcome Celebration,” concert. Artists scheduled include Toby Keith, Three Doors Down and Lee Greenwood. However, there has been controversy surrounding every artist that has announced performing, causing some to drop out last minute.

Who else will be there?

Many senators and representatives have denied attendance to Trump’s inauguration activities.

And up until a few weeks ago it was questioned whether former presidents and their families would be in attendance. However, it was announced a little over two weeks ago that Bill and Hillary Clinton would be going to the inauguration, along with George W. and Laura Bush. Before this announcement, Former President Jimmy Carter was the only previous official that had committed to the event.

There will also be a few familiar faces in D.C. for the inauguration. Wild mustangs trained at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in Hutchinson, Kansas will walk in the Inaugural Parade.

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Due to the inauguration, Days of our Lives will pick back up on Monday. Coverage is expected to end at 3 p.m.

