Police, firefighters rally to raise money for Officer Wagstaff's recovery

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Independence, Missouri police officer Tom Wagstaff is still recovering at a Nebraska rehabilitation facility after he was shot in the head while responding to a burglary in March.

On Saturday, his buddies at IPD and local fire departments participated in a little friendly competition at Centerline Beach Volleyball in Blue Springs to raise money for Wagstaff's family.

"We truly are one big family, whether it's the thin red line or the thin blue line, whatever it is," Jason Chamberlain said, who knows Wagstaff personally. He's now a firefighter for Central Jackson County.

Even people who aren't first responders came out.

"This is just a great tournament. The turnout is phenomenal. My whole team supports every first responder out there," Dustin Masters said.

"It's just great that hundreds of people still come out and want to help out in anyway that they can, and we'll take that," Independence Police Officer Luis Virgil said.

And they're playing with positive news on their mind. Officer Wagstaff is now fully self-sufficient.

"He has no tubes, no wires, no IVs. He's breathing on his own, he speaks to his family, his friends. He remembers everybody. Not only does his family go up there and visit him, but the IPD family goes and visits him regularly too," Virgil said.

It's not surprising, either. Virgil says he's fought every second since that terrible day three months ago.

They're planning a huge homecoming when Wagstaff comes back from rehab in Nebraska. They say it's what a true hero deserves.

"We all realize this is a miracle," Virgil said.

Chamberlain says the volleyball tournament is exactly the kind of thing Wagstaff loves to do.

"Fortunately, we get to say that Officer Wagstaff will be here to enjoy this one day with us," Chamberlain said.

Every penny of the tournament goes to Wagstaff's fund, Answering The Call. Virgil didn't say how much they've raised since March; it's for Wagstaff's wife to decide how to use it.

"Every little bit helps because you know, his life has been changed for the rest of his life, and his family's life, so any support that we can give him is great," Virgil said.

IPD is still accepting donations in cash or check. They can be delivered to the police department at 223 N. Memorial Drive, Independence, MO 64050 with attention to Officer L. Virgil.

Or, you can drop off donations at the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union at 19341 East US 40 Highway, Independence, MO 64055.

Checks can be made out to "Answering The Call."

The fund is a 501(c)3, First Responder Non-Profit Fund. Every donation will go directly to the family.

If you have any questions, please call Officer Virgil at (816) 325-7643.