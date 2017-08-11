Vandals draw racial slurs, swastika on Grain Valley vehicles

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. - There have been a string of unsolved hate-related vandalism incidents in Grain Valley recently, the police department said Friday morning.

Drawings on vehicles in the Grain Valley area read "KKK" and depict swastika designs, photos from the department show. There were also unpictured reports of racial slurs and sexually suggestive images on other vehicles, according to police.

The report said the vehicles targeted belong to both black and white owners.

The incidents took place in the 700 block of SW Graystone and in the 400 block of SW Oakwood, the report said. They've all occurred on either August 7 or 8, the report said.

If you know anything about these incidents, call the Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

