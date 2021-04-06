Blue Valley postpones meeting over mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A meeting scheduled Tuesday to hear the complaint of a Blue Valley School District parent over the district’s mask policy was postponed after a participant refused to wear a mask at the meeting.

According to a 41 Action News crew covering the hearing, a woman who planned to present wanted a podium moved that would have allowed her to take her mask off, a request that was turned down.

That, combined with another attendee failing to wear a mask led to the board to postpone the meeting.

District policy requires masks to be worn inside the administrative building.

Last week , the district received notification that a parent was challenging the district’s mask mandate. It was one of several school districts in Johnson County facing challenges over their mask mandate following legislation passed in Topeka allowing parents to file complaints.

That legislation requires districts to schedule a hearing to review the complaint, which in Blue Valley, was supposed to happen Tuesday.

A district spokesperson said the hearing will be rescheduled and held virtually.

The Olathe Public Schools District is set to review a similar complaint it received during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

—

This is a developing story and may be updated.