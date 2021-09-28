Cass County promotes Sarah Czech to health director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sarah Czech has been promoted to director of the Cass County Health Department

Czech, who has served as an assistant health director and health educator in the county since 2020, replaces Andrew Warlen. She will assume the post effective Oct. 15.

“Andrew Warlen, with the help of Sarah Czech and the rest of the team, has done a tremendous job guiding Cass County through the COVID-19 pandemic and building a stronger Health Department,” Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston said in a statement. “We wish Andrew well on his new role, and we look forward to working with Sarah in hers.”

Warlen, formerly the health director for the city of Independence, announced earlier this month he was leaving to become the Platte County Health Department director .

Czech, who received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of the Missouri and master’s degrees in both sociology and public health from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, began working for the Cass County Health Department in 2014.

"I am honored to have been given this opportunity and I look forward to continuing to serve the community that raised me in this new capacity," Czech said in a statement.

Czech, a native of Cass County, is a Harrisonville High School graduate. Her mother is a volunteer firefighter for the Central Cass County Fire District, which sparked her interest in public service, according to a release from the Cass County Commission announcing Czech’s promotion.