COVID-19 testing sites see high demand after holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 testing sites around the Kansas City metro are experiencing high demand after the holiday weekend.

The site at the Heavy Construction Laborers Union at 7820 Prospect Ave. had cars lining down the street throughout all of Monday. It's one of the community sites run in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.

The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department announced several sites contracted with the group Curative are temporarily closed until Dec. 29.

Public health officials are warning against testing too early.

Frank Thompson, interim director of the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, said unless you are showing symptoms, it's important to wait three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.

"People who are worried about a gathering that happened on Saturday or who just returned from traveling to see family on Sunday, coming in to get a test on Monday is really too soon, what you are really doing is setting yourself up for a false negative," Thompson said.

Thompson is encouraging anyone who was around a large group of people over the weekend to stay vigilant by wearing masks, doing frequent hand washing and distancing from others as much as possible.