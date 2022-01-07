Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-related issues leave nearly 1,000 staff out at The University of Kansas Health System

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Screen grab of The University of Kansas Health System's daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
KU Call Jan 7.png
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 11:49:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizations of all types are quickly feeling the impact of the number of employees who have become sick from the latest COVID-19 surge.

During its daily call with doctors and reporters Friday, The University of Kansas Health System reported more than 950 employees were out either with COVID-19 or related to COVID-19 testing. The figure represents roughly seven percent of the health system’s 13,500 employees.

On Thursday, the Lee’s Summit School District called a special session to update its masking policies. The district reported more than 150 teachers were out on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The staffing crunch was also felt at Kansas City’s University Academy and the Sedalia, Missouri, School District, where classes were canceled Friday due to staffing shortages among teachers and school bus drivers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7