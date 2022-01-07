COVID-related issues leave nearly 1,000 staff out at The University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizations of all types are quickly feeling the impact of the number of employees who have become sick from the latest COVID-19 surge.

During its daily call with doctors and reporters Friday, The University of Kansas Health System reported more than 950 employees were out either with COVID-19 or related to COVID-19 testing. The figure represents roughly seven percent of the health system’s 13,500 employees.

On Thursday , the Lee’s Summit School District called a special session to update its masking policies. The district reported more than 150 teachers were out on Wednesday, Jan. 6.