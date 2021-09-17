Watch
Group gathers outside of University of Kansas Health System to protest vaccine mandate

Jonathan Goede/KSHB
A group gathered outside of the University of Kansas Health System around 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to protest the hospital's decision to implement a vaccine requirement for staff.
KU vaccine protest.jpeg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:31:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A protest took place outside of the University of Kansas Health System Friday morning around 6 a.m.

Employees and members of the public gathered to protest the hospital's recent decision to instate a vaccine mandate for all staff.

The group gathered in an area near the emergency department entrance.

Hospital officials were aware of the planned protest and said patient care will not be affected.

Kansas University police were on hand to monitor the protest and direct traffic.

The protest could last through 10 a.m.

