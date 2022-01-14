Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The schools were already going to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Guadalupe Centers joins other Kansas City-area school districts in temporarily closing due to COVID-19 related absences among both students and staff.
Here is a list of school districts closings:
- Bonner Springs Edwardsville Unified School District - closed Thursday and Friday
- Eudora School District - closed Friday
- De Soto School District - closed Friday
- Knob Noster Schools - closed Friday
—
