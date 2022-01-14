Watch
Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to COVID-19

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 18:06:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The schools were already going to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Guadalupe Centers joins other Kansas City-area school districts in temporarily closing due to COVID-19 related absences among both students and staff.

