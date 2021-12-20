Watch
Health officials confirm 2 omicron variant cases in Wyandotte County

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:51:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Wyandotte County over the weekend.

The two cases were confirmed through a lab from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, both individuals were fully vaccinated with a either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

They're between the ages 20 and 39.

“With new COVID variants like omicron, is more important than ever that we each take steps to protect ourselves and others from COVID,” Juliann Van Liew, Director of the UGPHD, said. “Vaccinations are still the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID, and boosters are especially important to help protect against Omicron

Last week, Kansas confirmed the first and second cases of the omicron variant in the state in Franklin County. Also last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the variant was present in Jackson County, Missouri.

