Health officials confirm 2 omicron variant cases in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Wyandotte County over the weekend.

The two cases were confirmed through a lab from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, both individuals were fully vaccinated with a either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

They're between the ages 20 and 39.

“With new COVID variants like omicron, is more important than ever that we each take steps to protect ourselves and others from COVID,” Juliann Van Liew, Director of the UGPHD, said. “Vaccinations are still the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID, and boosters are especially important to help protect against Omicron