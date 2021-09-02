Independence mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure at council meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir did not contract COVID-19 at an Aug. 16 city council meeting.

Dozens of people were exposed to the virus at the meeting after it was confirmed someone in attendance tested positive .

The health department advised those who went to the meeting to get tested for COVID-19.

The discussion that night included a mask mandate. Many in the crowd were opposed to the mandate and did not wear a mask during the meeting.

Weir tweeted Thursday she'd tested negative for COVID-19.

It's not known if anyone else who was potentially exposed has contracted the virus.

The city council ultimately voted down the mask mandate in a 4-2 decision.

