Independence mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure at council meeting

City of Independence
Independence Mayor Eileen Weir
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:21:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir did not contract COVID-19 at an Aug. 16 city council meeting.

Dozens of people were exposed to the virus at the meeting after it was confirmed someone in attendance tested positive.

The health department advised those who went to the meeting to get tested for COVID-19.

The discussion that night included a mask mandate. Many in the crowd were opposed to the mandate and did not wear a mask during the meeting.

Weir tweeted Thursday she'd tested negative for COVID-19.

It's not known if anyone else who was potentially exposed has contracted the virus.

The city council ultimately voted down the mask mandate in a 4-2 decision.

