Jackson County Legislature withdraws proposed mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature considered a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would have required masks in public schools. The measure was withdrawn after debate.

The Jackson County Health Department did recommend a mask mandate for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, due to increased transmission of COVID-19 with the omicron variant.

However, others expressed that a mask mandate would not help since many schools, regardless of masking policies, have struggled with staff and student absences due to illness.

Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools are among districts who have closed across the state line in Kansas. Olathe schools have not always required masks this school year, though they have instituted universal masking at times due to high transmission rates, while KCKPS began with universal masking inside its schools.

Ray Dlugolecki, assistant director at the Jackson County Health Department, did agree that cloth masks are not as effective against the omicron variant as other variants in the past, but are still more effective than not wearing a mask at all.

"It’s still more effective than doing nothing, but it’s not as effective as an N-95 mask," he said.

Dlugolecki stressed that masks were one way to prevent transmission and illness in the community among an arsenal of tactics, among them social distancing and vaccination.

"Masking is one tool in the toolbox," he said.

He pointed to vaccination as probably the most useful tool, but also said that with stubbornly low vaccination rates in Jackson County, other tools needed to be used as well.

These tools, he stressed, are especially important as the county sees high rates of the virus, which has put additional stress on the health system.

