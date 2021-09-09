Jackson County to seek court order to close Rae's Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County will seek a court order to close a Blue Springs restaurant that has repeatedly violated COVID-19 health orders.

Caleb Clifford, the Jackson County executive’s office chief of staff, said in a statement Wednesday night that the decision was made due to Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs not complying with requests to follow the orders.

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the county to work with the business's owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so,” Clifford said in the statement. “That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the County will be seeking a court order to close the business.”

Jackson County environmental health officials posted a sign at the cafe last Friday stating that it had closed the business for “not following the Jackson County Health Order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons."

The business’s food establishment permit also was revoked.

One day after the county shut down the cafe, it reopened as a “private club.” A sign on the door stated that, “by entering ]this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public. By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance. You also assume any and all risks of disease transmission."

Clifford said that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson County residents have “shown an amazing amount of sacrifice, selflessness and compassion, while small businesses and their staff “have acted heroically, despite the risks they face from the virus and non-compliant customers.”

The county’s current health order, which requires masks to be worn indoors, is in effect through Oct. 7.