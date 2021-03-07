Johnson County declares March 7-13 Heroes Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County has proclaimed March 7-13 as Heroes Week to show appreciation for the county's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year.

This week marks one year since the novel coronavirus was first reported in the county.

RELATED: Remembering Dennis Wilson, Johnson County's first coronavirus death

On March 8, 2020, the county also activated its Emergency Operations Center for its first full day to coordinate a pandemic response among multiple stakeholders.

On March 13, the county declared its first State of Emergency.

“Working on the COVID-19 pandemic for a year has required strong partnerships and collaboration with multiple community partners,” Ed Eilert, Johnson County board of county commissioners chairman, said in a news release. “Whether coordinating efforts with neighboring jurisdictions, partnering on testing sites, assisting with vaccination or helping to communicate to all of our audiences, we have many examples of strong cooperation for the past year.”

RELATED: KS reports first COVID-19 death, metro cancels slew of events in wake of virus spread

During Heroes Week, the county will recognize different groups in the community with messages of thanks on the Johnson County social media platforms.

We announced the first case of #COVID19 in Johnson County a year ago. It has been a difficult year for our residents. Especially for those who lost loved ones. We #ThankYouJoCo for doing what you can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community this past year. pic.twitter.com/3PcIDsHGV6 — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) March 7, 2021

The county encouraged people to use #ThankYouJoCo hashtag online as part of the campaign.

The administrative building in Olathe will be lit in blue as part of the Heroes Week.