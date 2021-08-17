Johnson County Sheriff's Office opts out of county's weekly testing requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office will not require employees to show proof that they've been vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Last week, Johnson County announced it would require most employees who aren't vaccinated to undergo weekly testing.

Instead Master Deputy Jesse Valdez, a spokesman for the department, said it's providing weekly testing for employees who think they've been exposed.

In addition, all detention employees are required to wear masks which is about 350 to 400 of the department's 600 employees.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the county for clarification on why the sheriff's office is allowed to opt out of the requirement.