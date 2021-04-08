Johnson County's Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to reopen next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being closed for seven straight business days, Johnson County announced Thursday that the Olathe Motor Vehicle Office will reopen on Monday.

The Olathe office, 728 N. Ridgeview Road, has been closed the entire month of April so far amid a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent contact tracing.

It will reopen in a limited capacity with its regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

The office has been deep cleaned and disinfected.

With limited capacity in effect for now, customers are encouraged to use online, drop-off and mail-in services rather than physically visiting an office when possible.