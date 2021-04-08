Watch
Johnson County's Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to reopen next week

Office closed April 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak
Johnson County Olathe Department of Motor Vehicles
Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 19:09:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being closed for seven straight business days, Johnson County announced Thursday that the Olathe Motor Vehicle Office will reopen on Monday.

The Olathe office, 728 N. Ridgeview Road, has been closed the entire month of April so far amid a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent contact tracing.

It will reopen in a limited capacity with its regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

The office has been deep cleaned and disinfected.

With limited capacity in effect for now, customers are encouraged to use online, drop-off and mail-in services rather than physically visiting an office when possible.

