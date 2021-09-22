Judge to issue ruling in Rae's Cafe court case by 5 p.m. Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge will rule whether Rae's Cafe should remain closed by the end of the day on Thursday.

On Sept. 10, a separate Jackson County judge issued an order to close the restaurant after it repeatedly violated the county's mask mandate.

Jackson County first ordered the restaurant to close down on Sept. 3, after it received multiple complaints from people about the mask violations.

The following day owner Amanda Wohletz closed to the restaurant to the public and reopened as a private club.

In return, the county filed sought a temporary restraining order to shut the restaurant down. That order was originally granted on Sept. 10.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Marshanna Smith, the public information officer with Jackson County's Executive office after the hearing who said the ongoing feud has been about protecting the public and nothing else.

"This is not about politics, it has never been about politics for the county, this has always been about protecting public health of the residence of Jackson County and that’s why over the course of this pandemic we have instituted these health orders to ensure that we can keep our residence healthy and safe from the devastating effects of COVID-19," Smith said.

In Wednesday's hearing, a separate judge heard arguments from both the county and Rae's Cafe. The judge said she planned to issue a ruling by 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23.

