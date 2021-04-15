Kansas City brewery, taproom incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 vaccines and beer.

It’s an unlikely combo, but one that seems to be encouraging folks to get vaccinated, according to John Couture.

“People appreciate coming to a pub to get a shot because we think that it’s a non-threatening environment," he said. "We got the music playing, it’s a beautiful day, we’re in the parking lot."

Couture owns Bier Station, which hosted a vaccination clinic for the third week in a row. The taproom teamed up with the KU School of Pharmacy to administer the Moderna doses.

“If businesses can contribute a little bit and get a few people vaccinated, that really adds up,” Couture said. “Our goal for this is to just spread the word and get as much help as we can in the community and get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

It’s not just Bier Station. Crane Brewing Company in Raytown is giving away free six-packs to individuals who show their vaccination cards. The giveaway runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

“We’re a small brewery so we don’t have a lot, but we always have beer,” co-founder Christopher Meyers said. “I am hoping that by raising awareness and getting people out it will make a difference for everyone.”