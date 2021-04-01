Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said they have been consistently treating between 20 and 30 COVID-19 patients recently.

Thursday, they reported 11 patients with acute COVID-19 infections, five of whom are in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

Fifteen patients are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

The doctors were joined on Thursday’s broadcast by Marian Ramirez-Mantilia, director of Juntos Center for Advancing Latino Health at KU Medical Center.

Together they discussed vaccine hesitancy in Latinx communities and the value of getting real people to help spread the message.

Kansas City mother finds hope with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in children

A local mother of four young girls said she felt hope upon hearing Pfizer's news that its vaccine is 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15.

Her daughters range in age from 5 to 16, and she said she would consult their primary care doctor in considering whether or not to get them vaccinated when possible.

Children's Mercy is already holding vaccine clinics for people age 16 to 21.

Kansas City, Missouri, therapist offers tips as children return to classrooms

As more and more children return to classrooms, it’s clearly a different environment than the one they left a year ago.

A local therapist suggested parents talk with their children about the transition and should be prepared for some behavioral changes.

Harvesters, Community Builders of KC distribute food and vaccines to community

More than a year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant income loss for many, people in Kansas City are still facing food insecurity.

Wednesday, Harvesters partnered to host drive-thru food distribution and a vaccine clinic .

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made an appearance at the event.

Food truck dream becomes reality across the Kansas City-area

After losing jobs to the pandemic, some Kansas City entrepreneurs saw fresh opportunity in food trucks .

One food truck owner described the pandemic as the "kick in the rear" he and his business partner needed to make their dream a reality.

Business experts said overall they are seeing an increase in the number of people interested in starting food trucks.

