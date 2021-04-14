Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System has 13 patients with active COVID-19 infections, including five in the intensive care unit and two on a ventilator. Another seven are in recovery for a total of 20 COVID-19 patients.

The KU Hospital doctors were joined Wednesday by Catherine Satterwhite, the regional health administrator for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to discuss regional vaccination and infection rates.

The group also talked at length about new concerns with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how that could affect vaccine hesitancy in the U.S.

Care Beyond the Boulevard adjusts to Johnson & Johnson pause to vaccinate houseless community

After officials put the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on pause Tuesday, Care Beyond the Boulevard had to make a quick switch in order to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness. The group was able to provide the Moderna vaccine instead with the help of health care workers.

FEMA to help offset funeral costs for COVID-19

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse families up to $9,000 for funeral expenses incurred for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

Certain requirements must be met, but there is no deadline. The application process can be started by calling 844-684-6333.

Kansas City COVID-19 vaccine clinics await guidance on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Several Kansas City-area vaccine clinics had to pivot Tuesday to use a COVID-19 vaccine other than the Johnson & Johnson version made by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Current supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines allowed the pivot to happen, but now vaccination sites are awaiting additional guidance going forward.

One Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial participant who spoke with 41 Action News said the risk was worth it to avoid damage from COVID-19, because the chances of severe side effects from the vaccine, which has effected six people in the U.S. among 6.8 million doses given, are so slim.

University of Kansas Medical Center program creates COVID-19 testing, vaccination awareness campaign

A University of Kansas Medical Center program is using federal CARES Act funds to help debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths as well as encourage testing and vaccinations throughout the Kansas City area using recorded videos.

3rd COVID-19 variant detected in Kansas

A third COVID-19 variant was detected in Kansas this week. A case of the Brazilian, or P.1 variant, was confirmed in Sedgwick County, but no other information about the case was released.

