Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 19

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Check back for updates as slots fill quickly.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating eight patients with active COVID-19 infections, of which six are in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Doctors were joined by the director of volunteer services and one of the system's volunteers to talk about opportunities for the community to help out. The volunteer program was significantly affected by the pandemic and is picking back up.

The doctors also addressed questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and issues with clotting disorders.

SchoolSmartKC offering grants to address learning loss

SchoolSmartKC, a nonprofit focused on education in Kansas City, Missouri, is offering $2 million in grants to help students make up any “learning loss” from remote and virtual settings.

Key focuses are on young children behind on learning to read and high school students who will struggle to make graduation requirements.

Half of US adults have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

As of Sunday morning, 50% of American adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to vaccination data from the CDC.

3 million COVID-19 deaths recorded around the world

Just a little over a year after the coronavirus was first identified, the world has recorded more than 3 million deaths from the disease.

More than 140 million people around the world have contracted COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

