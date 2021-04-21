Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 20 total patients with COVID-19. Of those, 10 have active infections, six are in the ICU and three are on a ventilator.

Doctors were joined by Dr. Gary Morsch, the founder of the COVID Care Force and Heart2Heart International, to talk about efforts to vaccinate Indian Nations in the U.S. and Mexico.

The health system is facing the same problem as many other clinics now in that they have more vaccines than people who want them. Anyone can make an appointment.

COVID-19 long haulers report recovery after receiving vaccine

Some COVID-19 long-haulers are finding relief from their lingering symptoms after receiving the vaccine for the virus.

Doctors cannot yet explain the phenomenon. The University of Kansas Health System is hosting a long-hauler clinic to try and help people experiencing those symptoms and to learn more.

Missouri health director resigns; governor appoints acting director

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a new acting director after Dr. Randall Williams submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday.

Gov. Mike Parson said he accepted Williams' resignation and appointed his deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, to the role, effective immediately.

Celebration at the Station canceled for 2021

This year's Bank of America Celebration at the Station has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Memorial Day Weekend event is expected to return in 2022.

Variants increase in Kansas as parents challenge mask rules

Many parents in Kansas are challenging mask requirements within school districts, but as they do that, the number of COVID-19 variants present in the state is on the rise.

Kansas has seen a 32% increase in confirmed variant cases in the last week. The state has seen all five of the concerning variants.

