Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 22

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 18 COVID-19 patients.

Ten patients are suffering acute virus infections, six of whom are in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

Eight patients are recovering from the virus in the hospital.

Doctors discussed vaccine hesitancy in rural areas with guests Thursday, and noted primary care physicians are powerful vaccine advocates.

2nd mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium canceled

The second mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium, scheduled for April 29 and April 30, has been canceled .

Providers were set to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the event. Use of that vaccine has been paused due to blood clotting issues in some patients.

Celebration at the Station canceled for 2021

Another Kansas City-area entertainment event has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers of Celebration at the Station , an annual Memorial Day event, said even with the increase in vaccinations, the event would not be safe as it usually attracts around 50,000 people.

'I feel alive': COVID-19 long haulers report recovery after receiving vaccine

Some COVID-19 long haulers, people who suffer long-term symptoms of the virus, report feeling significantly better after receiving the vaccine .

Two long haulers 41 Action News spoke to described the way lingering symptoms of the virus subsided even after just the first dose.

Most Kansas counties turn down vaccine over past month

Most counties in Kansas have turned down shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for one or more weeks.

Of all the state's 105 counties, only 24 have not refused a shipment.

Health officials in the counties which have turned away vaccine say "some people just don't want it."

