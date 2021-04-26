Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 22 total COVID-19 patients - 11 with acute infections, five in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Doctors were joined by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.) to talk about vaccine hesitancy among other topics.

"We've put money into the stimulus packages and money in the infrastructure bill; we need to depoliticize it, we politicize everything. It's not healthy for the country at the moment," the congressman said. "Vaccine hesitancy is dangerous - it'll leave a substantial number in our population unprotected."

Mental health takes toll as COVID-19 pandemic stretches into 2nd year

The mental toll COVID-19 has brought on many people lingers as the pandemic stretches into a second year.

According to the CDC, the percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression increased to more than 41% compared to 18.5% in 2019. The largest increases were among young adults ages 18-29.

Some Missourians still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

The Missouri Hospital Association took a poll from 800 Missourians about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Results showed 54% of those polled said they have got at least one vaccine, 11% said they plan to get the vaccine and 28% said they don't plan to get the vaccine.

Independence begins return to 'new normal' with loosened COVID-19 restrictions

The city of Independence loosened its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing restaurants, bars and gyms to operate at full capacity limits.

Masks are still required unless eating or drinking along, but social distancing is no longer enforced, except for "large-capacity entertainment and recreational venues."

Now, business owners and patrons are starting to experience what they say feels like a more "normal" flow of business.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine to resume; patients seek out Pfizer, Moderna

Though the CDC has allowed the U.S. to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, many people are still unsure that the benefits actually outweigh the risks.

62 Kansas counties turn down vaccine doses as demand wanes

More than half of Kansas' counties have turned down their weekly allotment of coronavirus vaccine doses because demand for the shots has declined, according to the Associated Press.

The state said 62 of Kansas' 105 counties declined their weekly allocations of vaccines from the state last week.

