Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 11

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating fewer than 25 patients for COVID-19.

Five patients have active infections, one of whom is in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator. Eighteen of the patients are recovering from the virus.

The doctors were joined Thursday by experts on addiction to talk about the opioid crisis and the pandemic's impact on addiction.

Unemployment benefits extension gives KC metro residents hope

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a final version of the latest COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, which extends federal pandemic-related unemployment programs in addition to doling out a new round of stimulus checks.

The benefits were set to stop this weekend before the extension (which goes through Sept. 6), giving local residents still struggling to find a job hope they can continue to make ends meet .

Local policymakers agreed the bill is much-needed relief as the pandemic reaches its yearlong mark.

Kansas Department of Labor prepares for federal extensions in relief bill

The Kansas Department of Labor has faced a number of problems during the pandemic due to its outdated system — including issues paying out unemployment benefits from federal programs.

Officials with the department said this time will be different, though. Since the extension was signed before the previous bill expired, implementation should go smoother and there should be no lapse in payouts .

KDOL's website and call center will be down for a period of time this weekend, however, due to unrelated maintenance.

The outage should not affect filing a claim since most claimants file Sunday afternoon or Monday, KDOL said.

Operation Safe, Clay County COVID-19 vaccine clinic, administers more than 30,000 doses

A coalition formed in the Northland to create the Operation Safe mass vaccination clinic is being looked at as a model example by leaders in the region.

Operation safe has administered more than 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is working towards the goal of administering 4,000 doses per day at their location at Cerner headquarters.

Wyandotte County offers residents 65, older walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Across the state line, public health officials in Wyandotte County say any resident age 65 and older are welcome to walk-in vaccine appointments .

They are simply asked to bring proof of their age and residency to one of the county's three mass vaccination sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kansas governor brings on advisor for COVID-19 vaccine equity

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly praised Wyandotte County's efforts towards more equitable vaccine distribution.

She announced Wednesday she's bringing on Dr. Ximena Garcia as her advisor for COVID-19 vaccination equity to make sure all Kansans, especially ones in underserved and disproportionately affected communities of color, have access to the vaccine.

COVID-19 variant found in only 1 Missouri wastewater system

New testing in Missouri showed the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus was only present in one out of 10 wastewater systems tested.

Testing just last month showed the variant was present in 15 of 23 systems.

The sample number is reduced because levels of COVID-19 were only present enough to test in 10 systems.

