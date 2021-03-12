Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System saw a slight increase in COVID-19 patients from Thursday to Friday. After having just five active patients Thursday, the system had eight active patients Friday with three of those in the ICU and two on the ventilator. Another 19 patients are in recovery.

The doctors spent the Friday update answering audience questions, including providing clarity on CDC guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Olathe Health announces expanded vaccine offerings

Olathe Health announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone at least 65 years old and high-contact critical workers as part of Kansas’ Phase 2 and thanks to increased supply of the vaccine.

Nearly 600 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines thrown out in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department transferred 570 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to LMH Health in a refrigerated state Wednesday, and LMH Health placed them in the freezer, as is typical procedure, not realizing they were thawed, causing the doses to have to be discarded .

Arrowhead Stadium to host 'mega vaccination event' next week

Gov. Mike Parson announced Arrowhead Stadium will be used on March 19-20 as a mass vaccination site with 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given each day. Those who have previously signed up through the Jackson County vaccine survey will be contacted and RideKC will provide transportation.

Big 12 provides boost to downtown businesses

The Big 12 Tournament returning to Kansas City is good news for businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels are seeing more guests fill their rooms and restaurants are getting more business , including catering orders.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to be back and shared memories comparing this tournament to the one a year ago.

Biden signs $1.9T bill into law, stimulus money to begin going out this weekend

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday. Officials said stimulus payments could hit bank accounts as soon as this weekend. The legislation also extends unemployment benefits and provides continued aid to businesses and communities.

