Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 17, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 11 patients for active COVID-19 infections Tuesday.

Of those, five are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. Eighteen patients are in the hospital recovering from the virus.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) joined the doctors for their 250th COVID-19 update.

Kansas residents struggle to secure vaccine appointment as state prepares to move to next phases

People in Kansas’ Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan are worried opening eligibility to more people could make it even harder for them to get a vaccine appointment.

41 Action News spoke to people who are qualified to receive the vaccine under Phase 2 but have been unable to secure an appointment in Johnson County.

Monday, March 22, the state will open eligibility to phases 3 and 4 of its plan, which allows around 600,000 more Kansans to receive the vaccine.

Grandview vaccine clinic held to vaccinate residents living in 'vaccine desert' near I-435 Corridor

Three hundred people in a COVID-19 vaccine desert were vaccinated Tuesday.

A consulting firm found the desert southeast of the Interstate 435 corridor in Grandview.

Firefighters working at the clinic said they have noticed people having trouble accessing the vaccine.

Ball’s Food Pharmacies offering vaccine appointments

Ball’s Food Pharmacies announced Wednesday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Thirteen Price Chopper, Hen House and Sun Fresh locations in Kansas are participating in the vaccination effort.

Kansas City moms ask pediatrician questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Though kids are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many parents are researching whether or not its safe for their child.

A pediatrician answered questions moms sent to 41 Action News.

Ultimately, she said "the pandemic will not be over until the kids are vaccinated."

Phase 2 workers in Wyandotte County can get COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

Wyandotte County is offering COVID-19 vaccines to a select population without appointment .

High-contact critical workers in Phase 2 can get their vaccine at any of the county’s three mass vaccination site.

They are asked to bring proof of age, residence and employment.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.