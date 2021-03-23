Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said they are treating fewer than 20 total COVID-19 patients. Nine patients are suffering from acute infections, five of whom are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. Seven people are recovering from the virus at the hospital.

The doctors were joined Tuesday by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman to talk about topics ranging from spring break to AstraZeneca's vaccine to Kansas' vaccine distribution.

Some COVID-19 'long-haulers' wonder about effects of vaccines

Some COVID-19 long-haulers, or people who are dealing with long-term symptoms of the virus, have expressed hesitancy to get the vaccine .

One told 41 Action News she will continue to mask and physical distance until there is more research on the effects of the vaccines on those with autoimmune diseases.

Doctors say there is some evidence that a vaccine could actually help long-haulers.

12-year-old Prairie Village girl wants to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A 12-year-old from Prairie Village wants to participate in trials to determine the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness in children after watching her mother go through AstraZeneca trials last year.

"I want to be a part of the trial because I want to, like, help the world to where it was before," Caroline Tuttle said. "You get to be a part of history and science."

Gov. Parson: More than 8,000 Missourians vaccinated at KC events

More than 8,000 Missouri residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Kansas City events this weekend.

At Arrowhead Stadium's mega vaccination event, 7,250 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 900 more received it at a vaccine event at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Gov Kelly: Kansas administers more than 1M vaccine doses

The state of Kansas marked a vaccine milestone Monday .

Gov. Laura Kelly announced that more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state.

That means nearly a quarter of all Kansans have received at least one dose. More than 300,000 have received both doses.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.