Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 29

Kansas City area COVID-19 vaccine planner for March 28 - April 3

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Spots will fill up quickly or more may open, so check back frequently.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating eight patients with active COVID-19 infections, two of whom are in the ICU and one on a ventilator. There are another 15 patients in recovery.

Officials were joined by Dr. David Robins, the director of the KU Diabetes Institute, as well as a patient to talk about the relationship between diabetes and COVID-19. The patient shared the story of his battle with COVID-19.

Kansas moves to final vaccination phase on Monday

As of Monday, all Kansans aged 16 or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Some counties still plan to continue focusing on people in earlier phases who have not yet been vaccinated.

Missouri moves to Phase 2 on Monday.

Kansas City University medical students give vaccine clinics a boost

Kansas City University medical school students are providing valuable volunteers to get the public vaccinated. So far, 650 students have signed up to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Missouri launches COVID-19 vaccine transportation resource

Missouri launched a statewide resource called "Get a Ride" that lists organizations offering rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The goal is to expand access to the vaccine.

University of Kansas Health System opens 'long hauler' clinic to the public

The University of Kansas Health System has opened its COVID-19 long-hauler clinic to the public. Long haulers are people who are no longer experiencing active COVID-19 infections but are still suffering long-term side effects. The clinic puts specialists from several areas onto a team to treat the patient.

