Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Check back for updates as appointments constantly fill up and become available.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 24 patients with active COVID-19 infections. Nine are in the ICU and five on ventilators. Another 10 are in the recovery period.

The hospital system hasn't seen any death from the virus since May 4.

Doctors were joined by a local Girl Scout troop that made a PSA about wearing a mask and staying safe from COVID-19.

Jackson County Executive endorses 'Our Healthy KC Eastside' project

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. plans to endorse the "Our Healthy KC Eastside" project, which aims to address vaccine and health inequities in some parts of Jackson County.

The initiative will use CARES Act funding to combat vaccine hesitancy in Kansas City's east side, should the funding be approved.

ICU nurse describes work in the pandemic

A Saint Luke's ICU nurse detailed what it has been like working with critical patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said those with the virus are the sickest patients she has ever treated.

COVID-19 survivor meets Lawrence Memorial Hospital nurses that saved his life

A man who spent 35 days in the hospital with COVID-19 kept track of every person who helped with his care so he could later meet them and thank them for saving his life.

Fan restrictions lifted for October races at Kansas Speedway

When NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series and Nascar Xfinity Series Playoffs, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans in the grandstands.

The races are scheduled for Oct. 23 to Oct 24.

