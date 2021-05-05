Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 22 patients with active COVID-19 infections, with seven of those in the ICU and five on ventilators. Another 10 patients are in recovery from the virus.

Doctors said they have seen an increase in cases in the Kansas City area over the last week that they hope has plateaued.

Dr. Steven Simpson joined the update to talk about sepsis and how COVID-19 can cause the body to fail.

Pricing trends for some commodities raises concern

The pandemic has caused changes in supply and demand for many commodities, which has now resulted in rising prices.

Foods like chicken and eggs are experiencing a shortage, causing restaurants to have to raise prices. Lumber is also in high demand and its price has soared, causing housing prices to soar as well.

Researchers: Vaccine may not be as effective in transplant recipients

A small Mayo Clinic study shows people with immunosuppressed bodies - such as transplant or cancer patients - may not respond to the COVID-19 vaccine correctly. The study found that transplant patients didn't produce the antibodies the vaccine is supposed to create. More research is still needed.

Kansas City-area companies offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Some businesses and companies in Kansas City are offering incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as vaccination rates stall in the U.S.

The Westport Flea Market offers a free burger to customers who have their vaccines, and some companies are offering rewards through their internal wellness programs for employees.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credits 'balanced approach' to COVID-19 pandemic for revenue increase

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credited last month’s general revenue increase to the state’s “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget Director Dan Haug reported that net general revenue increased 31.4%, or $725.2 million to $952.9 million, this April compared to 2020.

COVID-19 relief funds could help Kansas City become 'City of Fountains' again

Due to a nearly $7 million loss in revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parks and Recreation Department was only able to run seven of its 48 fountains last year.

This year, federal stimulus money will help those fountains flow once more.

With more shots in arms, research project tracks changes in vaccine hesitancy

The Kaiser Foundation built a COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor to track attitudes and experiences with vaccinations.

They've seen many people who were waiting to see how the vaccine worked go ahead and get vaccinated, but have seen no change in the group of people who said they will not get the vaccine.

How likely herd immunity to COVID-19 is in Kansas, Missouri

The Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 29% of the state is fully vaccinated, while the state of Kansas sits at 29.6%.

To get herd immunity for COVID-19, around 70% of the population must be vaccinated, and doctors are not optimistic that Kansas and Missouri will get to that point.

Kansas City, Missouri, health director Dr. Rex Archer announces retirement

Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer announced his retirement Tuesday.

Archer announced his decision to leave his post during a news conference. His last day will be Aug. 1.

