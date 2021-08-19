Watch
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools averaging 12 to 15 COVID-19 cases per day, district says

Whether masks will be a requirement in schools this fall is still up in the air for districts in the Kansas City metro.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:27:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a few days into the school year, school districts are experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases.

KSHB 41 News learned Thursday morning the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District is among them.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed KCKPS has averaged 12 to 15 positive COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the school year.

The district has a mask mandate in effect.

Turner USD 202 implemented a mask mandate this week after previously only recommending mask wearing.

The district made the decision among a “significant amount of quarantines of unvaccinated, unmasked individuals” just six days into school.

Districts across the metro have said their top priority is to keep students in in-person learning modes.

A spokesperson for Turner told KSHB 41 News the mask mandate will help them accomplish that goal through fewer quarantines and other interruptions to school activities.

