Kansas City, Missouri, board says The Scene bar violated COVID-19 order; revokes liquor license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri board says it revoked a bar's liquor license after it failed to comply with COVID-19 health orders.

The Scene KC Rock Bar, 14816 East U.S. Highway 40, had its license revoked Wednesday by the Liquor Control Board of Review.

John Burke, majority owner of JLV Enterprises, which owns the bar, was “very defiant in his stance not to follow the Mayor’s emergency order, which outlined the steps retail sales-by-drink liquor licensed businesses were to take during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Jim Ready, Regulated Industries manager.

“Furthermore, Mr. Burke was given ample opportunity to come into compliance with the emergency order,” Ready said in a statement, “and not only did he refuse to do so, he did so by taking an aggressive stance against Regulated Industries employees while they were trying to complete their official job duties at his business.”

KSHB 41 News has reached out to The Scene for comment, but has not yet received a response.

In Blue Springs, Rae's Cafe also has faced repercussions for not adhering to Jackson County's health orders.