Kansas State University says masks, distancing 'optional'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University is dropping its mask and physical distancing requirements.
The university said face coverings and physical distancing is now optional for everyone on K-State campuses or at school events.
The policies do remain in effect at Lafene Health Center, and on university shuttles do to Department of Transportation standards.
K-State said it encourages all students, faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
It is available to them at Lafene Health Center.
Last week, the University of Kansas announced plans to drop their mask mandates. The University of Missouri has also announced they plan to lift their mask mandates.
