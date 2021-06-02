Kansas State University says masks, distancing 'optional'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University is dropping its mask and physical distancing requirements.

The university said face coverings and physical distancing is now optional for everyone on K-State campuses or at school events.

The policies do remain in effect at Lafene Health Center, and on university shuttles do to Department of Transportation standards.

K-State said it encourages all students, faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is available to them at Lafene Health Center.

Last week , the University of Kansas announced plans to drop their mask mandates. The University of Missouri has also announced they plan to lift their mask mandates.

—