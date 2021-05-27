University of Kansas drops mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas will no longer require masks to be worn on campus.

The school made the announcement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Douglas County let the county health order expire that required masks per CDC guidance for vaccinated people. Because of that, KU will make masks optional.

Public transportation and campus healthcare facilities will still require masks.

The change goes into effect immediately.

KU will also start allowing larger events and allow more employees to return to campus.

In the announcement, the university emphasized personal responsibility as the changes go into effect, including encouraging vaccinations and encouraging unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

