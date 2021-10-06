Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

KCMO City Council committee recommends extending mask mandate through Nov. 4

Full council to vote Thursday
items.[0].image.alt
41 Action News
A business in Lawrence requiring customers to wear a mask inside.
Mask Mandate
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:13:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, residents may be required to wear masks indoors for another month.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted Wednesday to recommend extending a current mask mandate in public spaces through Nov. 4.

Original language would have extended it through Nov. 6, but the committee changed the wording.

The full City Council will vote on the mask mandate extension on Thursday.

The current mask order runs through Oct. 7. It was extended three times already.

Jackson County legislators voted Monday to extend the county's mask order through Nov. 7. It was also set to expire on Oct. 7.

The text of the full order can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage