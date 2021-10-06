KCMO City Council committee recommends extending mask mandate through Nov. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, residents may be required to wear masks indoors for another month.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted Wednesday to recommend extending a current mask mandate in public spaces through Nov. 4.

Original language would have extended it through Nov. 6, but the committee changed the wording.

The full City Council will vote on the mask mandate extension on Thursday.

The current mask order runs through Oct. 7. It was extended three times already.

Jackson County legislators voted Monday to extend the county's mask order through Nov. 7. It was also set to expire on Oct. 7.

