Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

KCMO City Council extends mask mandate to September 23

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Keegan/KSHB
City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri
kcmo city hall1.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 17:22:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10 to 2 to extend the city's indoor mask mandate to Sept. 23 on Thursday.

This comes after the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted unanimously to recommend an extension on Wednesday, which Mayor Quinton Lucas had proposed last week.

The previous mandate was set to expire on Aug. 28, but will now expire on Sept. 23.

Third district Councilman Brandon Ellington and first district Councilwoman Heather Hall were the two to vote against the mandate, and said they thought masking should be a choice.

The move comes as the delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to surge in the metro.

Doctors in the area have testified to rising cases and the increasing load on hospitals, leading them to advocate for masking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources