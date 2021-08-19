KCMO City Council extends mask mandate to September 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10 to 2 to extend the city's indoor mask mandate to Sept. 23 on Thursday.

This comes after the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted unanimously to recommend an extension on Wednesday, which Mayor Quinton Lucas had proposed last week.

The previous mandate was set to expire on Aug. 28, but will now expire on Sept. 23.

Third district Councilman Brandon Ellington and first district Councilwoman Heather Hall were the two to vote against the mandate, and said they thought masking should be a choice.

The move comes as the delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to surge in the metro.

Doctors in the area have testified to rising cases and the increasing load on hospitals, leading them to advocate for masking.