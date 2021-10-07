KCMO City Council votes to extend mask mandate until Nov. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted to extend the current public spaces mask mandate until Nov. 4.

The council members voted 10-1 to extend the current order, with Councilman Brandon Ellington voting against the extension.

The mandate was set to expire Thursday, and it has been extended three times before.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted Wednesday to recommend this extension, which brought it to the full council.

This vote comes after the Jackson County legislators voted 6-2 Monday to extend the county mask mandate until Nov. 7, which was also set to expire Thursday.

The full text of the order can be found here.