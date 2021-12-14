Kearney School District Board of Education votes to make masks optional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School District Board of Education voted on Monday evening to make masks optional beginning Dec. 23. The vote was unanimous.

In August, the board previously voted to have universal masks for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination.

Students will still have to wear masks on school buses due to a federal mask mandate.

Though masks will only be recommended the district also has plans for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms.

Students and staff will be excluded from school premises and and activities.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning to school.

If a student or staff tests positive for the virus can return to school and work after 10 days.