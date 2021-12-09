Missouri AG sends cease and desist letters to Kansas City school districts over masking rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sent cease and desist letters to dozens of school districts across the state ordering them to repeal any masking or vaccination requirements.

The list of districts include several from across Kansas City, including Kansas City Public Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Lee’s Summit R-7, Platte County R-3, Odessa R-7, Liberty School District, Kearney R-1, Smithville R-2, Harrisonville R-9, Lone Jack School District and Grain Valley R-5.

KSHB 41 News obtained a letter dated Dec. 9 to the Kearney School District from Schmitt. In the letter, Schmitt said his office had received a complaint from a parent in the district that the district was allegedly violating a Missouri judge’s ruling regarding mandates.

On Wednesday , Schmitt posted on the AG’s website and on social media a request for parents across the state to report schools and districts that were in alleged violation of the judge’s ruling.

In the letter, Schmitt pledges to use the “full resources” of his office to ensure compliance. Schmitt also requested several documents from district officials regarding their discussion of mask and vaccine mandates.

A Kearney spokesperson said district officials and the Board of Education “will take the time” to review the letter, consider its options and “respond accordingly.”