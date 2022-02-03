Lee's Summit R-7 School District to continue mask requirement for students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Lee's Summit R-7 School District will continue to wear masks in schools for at least a few more weeks.
In a special meeting on Thursday, the district's Board of Education voted to extend a mask mandate until Feb. 24. The motion passed 5 to 2.
It applies to staff and students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visitors in all district facilities will also be required to wear masks.
Board members previously voted to implement a mask mandate on Jan. 6. citing an uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.
