Missouri, Kansas to receive millions in federal aid to boost rural COVID-19 response

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal government is going to provide Kansas with more than $23 million and Missouri with more than $8 million to support rural hospitals with COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts.

The funds will support 32 rural hospitals in Missouri and 91 in Kansas, according to a press release.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Bacerra.

The push for funding, which is to go toward testing and mitigation efforts, comes as new variants of the virus spread in rural areas.

Missouri has been identified by health officials as a COVID-19 hot spot in recent weeks, particularly for the delta variant. Some hospitals have started to run low on supplies and other areas have reinstated public health advisories .

Mercy Hospital in Springfield experienced a shortage of ventilators and recently announced the opening of a sixth COVID-19 ward.

Missouri is also lagging behind the rest of the country in vaccination rates, though the new funds won’t focus on vaccination.

The release stated instead rural hospitals “are key health care access points and trusted community resources. Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.”