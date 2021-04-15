Missouri Sens. Blunt, Hawley request FEMA mass vaccination sites in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) sent a joint letter on Thursday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking for more mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kansas City, Missouri.

In March, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas also sent a letter to FEMA requesting mass vaccination sites in the city.

“The state’s unavailability of the vaccine was, and continues to be, compounded by an environment of resident confusion riddled with misinformation, competing eligibility lists, and broad-based distribution plans based primarily on our competing hospital systems in metropolitan areas of Missouri without compulsory collaboration,” Lucas said in the March letter.

On Thursday, Hawley told 41 Action News he agrees with Lucas.

"I think that Mayor Lucas makes a great point when he points out that Kansas City in particular, has a lot of under-served communities, a lot of areas with populations that are hard to reach through traditional medical channels," Hawley said. "Setting up a mass vaccine site which the federal is doing in various areas around the county, and has the capacity to do, would really help the residents of that area.

KCMO held a mass vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium in March.