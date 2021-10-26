Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters now available through Jackson County Health Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals at all vaccine clinics.

The supply of booster doses in Jackson County began Oct. 25, following updated recommendations from the FDA and CDC last week. The new authorization allows people to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Under the new guidelines, all who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose of any kind two or more months after being vaccinated.

Eligible Pfizer or Moderna recipients must be fully vaccinated for at least six months before receiving a booster. They must also either be age 65+, work or live in a setting with a high risk of COVID-19, or be at high-risk due to an underlying medical condition .

Those interested in a booster dose may check their eligibility or schedule an appointment at the Jackson County Health Department website .

