North Kansas City School District to make masks optional beginning Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks will be optional for students and staff in the North Kansas City School District beginning on Friday.
The district said it's been following guidance from Kansas City, Missouri, officials which currently has a mask mandate for students until Feb. 17.
However, the district doesn't anticipate KCMO to extend the mask mandate prompting officials to only recommend masks beginning Feb. 18.
Due to a federal mandate, masks will still be required on all buses.
"The individual choice to wear a mask is one that should be respected based on circumstance and conviction, and tolerance for this personal choice is critically important for both students and staff," the district said on its website.
On Tuesday, Liberty Public Schools will also consider making masks optional.
