Platte County Health Department Board of Trustee votes to leave masks optional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With most residents loudly in favor of keeping masking optional, the Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees unanimously agreed and mask wearing will remain optional.

Most of the 13 members of the public who gave input during Thursday night's meeting were strongly opposed to a mandate.

Of the 13 who addressed the board, nine were against a mask mandate, three supported a mandate and one person said they'd support any decision the board made.

Those who opposed the mandate received boisterous applause after giving their comments.

One man who supported a mask mandate was interrupted and shouted at by detractors while speaking to the board.

Following the public comment, Mary Jo Vernon, director of the Platte County Health Department, gave data surrounding COVID-19 numbers and cases in Platte County.

Members of the crowd shouted at her, even going as far as to say she was lying.